Govan has 25 points, 12 boards as Georgetown beats DePaul

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:51 PM

CHICAGO

Jessie Govan scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and Marcus Derrickson added 24 points as Georgetown fought off DePaul 90-81 to get its first Big East win of the season on Tuesday night.

Govan had nine of his 17 second-half points in the final 4:45, including four free throws in the final seconds to seal the win. He made 8-of-12 field-goal attempts and was 9 of 12 from the line.

Derrickson was 6 of 15 from the field, but made all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Jahvon Blair added 15 points for Georgetown (11-3, 1-2), which started the season 10-1. The Hoyas opened conference play with losses to Butler and Marquette.

The Blue Demons made four more field goals than Georgetown, but the Hoyas outscored DePaul 31-14 from the free-throw line.

The Hoyas were up 54-44 when Max Strus, who finished with 19 points, scored seven straight DePaul points to start a 16-7 run, capped by Marin Maric's dunk, as the Blue Demons closed to 61-60 with 9:44 left. The Hoyas answered by scoring 11 points in a row to pull ahead 72-60.

Maric and Tre'Darius McCallum had 18 points apiece for DePaul (7-8, 0-3).

