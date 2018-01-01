Sports

Washington star DL Vita Vea declares for NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:51 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SEATTLE

Washington standout defensive lineman Vita Vea, the Pac-12 Conference defensive player of the year, has declared for the NFL draft.

Vea announced the expected decision in a lengthy post on social media on Monday. Vea hinted following Washington loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl he would be leaving early for the NFL, where he's expected to be a first-round pick.

Vea nearly left Washington after his sophomore year but opted to stay for his junior season. He was a disruptive force on the defensive line and was voted the conference defensive player of the year by the league's coaches. He was the first Washington player named defensive player of the year in the conference since 1996 and just the fourth defensive player in school history to be player of the year.

Vea finished the regular season with 38 tackles and 3 ½ sacks. He had six tackles in the Fiesta Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to the media about the scrum that got him ejected from the Fins' game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'
Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

View More Video