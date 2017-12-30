Marshall's Jon Elmore drops in a layup against Louisiana Tech during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall's Jon Elmore drops in a layup against Louisiana Tech during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Huntington, W.Va. The Herald-Dispatch via AP Sholten Singer
Marshall's Jon Elmore drops in a layup against Louisiana Tech during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Huntington, W.Va. The Herald-Dispatch via AP Sholten Singer

Sports

Elmore scores 32, Marshall beats Louisiana Tech 78-65

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 10:01 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Jon Elmore had 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Marshall beat Louisiana Tech 78-65 on Saturday night.

The Thundering Herd (11-4, 2-0 Conference USA) led for the final 22 minutes but had trouble pulling away until a 16-1 run made it 70-51 with 3:06 to play. The Bulldogs (9-6, 0-2) got no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

C.J. Burks added 23 points and Jarrod West scored 12 for Marshall, which won its third in a row and seventh in the last eight.

Elmore had his third 30-point game of the season and the seventh of his career.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jacobi Boykins had 15 points, and Derric Jean and DaQuan Bracey added 14 each for Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs led for nearly eight minutes in the first half, but the Herd had a 13-2 run to take the lead for good while closing the first half with a 36-31 lead.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami Hurricanes walk into the Capital One Orange Bowl

    Miami Hurricanes walk into Hard Rock Stadium for the the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30, 2017.

Miami Hurricanes walk into the Capital One Orange Bowl

Miami Hurricanes walk into the Capital One Orange Bowl 1:14

Miami Hurricanes walk into the Capital One Orange Bowl
Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright 0:54

Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright
UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami 0:56

UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami

View More Video