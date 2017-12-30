Sports

Coleman's career night lifts Samford past Chattanooga 73-56

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:59 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Justin Coleman scored a career-high 28 points and distributed six assists and Eric Adams scored 11 points and Samford defeated Chattanooga 73-56 on Saturday night in a Southern Conference opener.

Samford (5-9) finished the first half on 17-of-24 shooting (71 percent) and Coleman scored 14 points before intermission and missed just 1 of his 8 shots.

Rodney Chatman buried a 3 with 16:27 remaining and the Mocs closed to 47-41 before Coleman scored the next six points and Samford led by double digits the rest of the way. Coleman finished shooting 12 of 16 from the field and the Bulldogs overall shot 62 percent (29 of 47) despite committing 20 turnovers and 18 fouls.

Chatman led Chattanooga (6-8) with 15 points with five 3-pointers, Joshua Phillips scored 12 and Makinde London and Nat Dixon each scored 10.

  Comments  

