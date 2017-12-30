Sports

Colby hires former UMaine football coach Jack Cosgrove

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:35 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

WATERVILLE, Maine

Colby College has hired former University of Maine football coach Jack Cosgrove, the winningest football coach in Black Bear history.

Colby said Cosgrove will take over the program in January, becoming the 41st head coach since the Colby football program started in 1892.

Cosgrove stepped aside from the Black Bears in November 2015 and has been serving as senior associate director of athletics at UMaine.

Cosgrove's tenure in Orono included 129 career wins, three conference titles and five postseason appearances. He said he's ready to get back to coaching on the gridiron and added, "To say I'm excited would be an understatement."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright

    A victory against Wisconsin in the 2017 Orange Bowl is what the UM seniors want badly.

Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright

Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright 0:54

Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright
UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami 0:56

UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami
UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense 1:11

UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense

View More Video