Sports

Man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames Cleveland Browns

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 10:04 AM

HURON, Ohio

An Ohio man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the winless Cleveland Browns for contributing to his demise.

The obituary published in the Sandusky Register says Paul Stark died Wednesday at a hospice facility after a brief illness "exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns."

The football team was 1-15 last season and 0-15 this year ahead of Sunday's finale in Pittsburgh.

Even so, Stark's obituary included a nugget of the optimism voiced by some long-suffering fans. It says the 80-year-old Mansfield native "passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright

    A victory against Wisconsin in the 2017 Orange Bowl is what the UM seniors want badly.

Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright

Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright 0:54

Miami left tackle Kc McDermott says the future is bright
UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami 0:56

UM quarterback Malik Rosier expounds on what beating Wisconsin would do for Miami
UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense 1:11

UM sack leader Trent Harris and defensive end Chad Thomas discuss the defense

View More Video