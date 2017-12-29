Sports

Ohio beats NAIA Northwestern Ohio 65-58

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 08:55 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

ATHENS, Ohio

Kevin Mickle scored 15, Teyvion Kirk had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Ohio beat NAIA Northwestern Ohio 65-58 on Friday night.

Mike Laster added 12 points for the Bobcats (7-5), who led the entire way in their final nonconference game before starting Mid-American Conference play.

Nathan Bradley had 13 points, Willis Mackey, Jr. scored 11 and Corbin Pierce added 10 for the Racers.

Ohio scored the first seven points of the game and steadily built to its largest lead at 60-44 on Mickle's dunk with 7:33 left. But the Racers had a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 60-56 on Daniel Page's jumper with 3:28 to go.

Laster's 3-pointer with 1:45 left pushed the Bobcats' lead to 63-56 and, after Corbin Pierce answered with a layup for Northeastern Ohio, Laster capped the scoring with a pair of free throws with 56 seconds left.

