Saints' Kamara says he was fined $6K for Christmas cleats

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:33 PM

METAIRIE, La.

Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara says the NFL has fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during last Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

Kamara says it was worth it and says he's hoping to parlay publicity from his banned holiday cleats into a fundraiser to help supply athletic footwear to children whose families struggle to afford it.

Many players, including Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups last Sunday, which was Christmas Eve.

But most players switched back to regular NFL-compliant footwear designs matching their uniforms before kickoff.

Kamara's red cleats were topped by a think white lining reminiscent of the trim on a Santa Claus costume, along with bells. He removed the bells for the game, but says he wanted to wear the cleats even after being warned by officials they violated league uniform standards.

Kamara, who gained 90 yards from scrimmage in his red shoes, says lightheartedly that his fine makes the NFL look like the "Grinch."

