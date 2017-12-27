Bills' Kyle Williams focused on team goals, not his future

In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Even at the height of the Bills' offseason roster overhaul, Williams never wavered in his belief that Buffalo had the chance to be a playoff contender. The 12-year veteran hasn't been proven wrong yet with the Bills

8-7) needing help, but still in the mix, in preparing to close their season at Miami