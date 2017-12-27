For Saints QB Brees, less has been more to record effect

FILE - This Dec. 24, 2017 file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees 9) passing in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans. Brees is on the verge of reclaiming an NFL record this week, just weeks before his 39th birthday. Brees enters New Orleans’ season finale at Tampa Bay with a completion percentage of 71.9. If that holds, he’ll break the single-season record of 71.7 percent set by Minnesota’s Sam Bradford last season. Brees says improvements to the running game and defense have produced less risky game plans featuring higher-percentage throws.