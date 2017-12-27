Sports

Hawks center Dedmon cleared to resume basketball activities

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 07:27 PM

ATLANTA

Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon has been cleared to resume basketball activities as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left tibia.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said a CT scan showed the bone is healing on schedule, though Dedmon might need another 10-14 days before he's ready to play.

Dedmon has missed the last 14 games and still leads the NBA-worst Hawks with a 7.8 rebounding average. In 20 games — all starts — Dedmon averaged 11.1 points. The fifth-year veteran is in his first season with Atlanta.

