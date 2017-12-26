FILE - This Sept. 19, 2016 file photo shows St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Zach Duke delivering a pitch to the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016.Minnesota announced the agreement, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.
Sports

Left-hander Zach Duke, Twins finalize 1-year contract

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 07:11 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016. He struck out 12 and walked six in 18 1/3 innings over 27 games, and three of the 13 hits he allowed were home runs.

He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 169 starts and 299 relief appearances over 13 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2005-10), Arizona (2011), Washington (2012-13), Cincinnati (2013), Milwaukee (2014), the Chicago White Sox (2015-16) and the Cardinals (2016-17).

Minnesota announced the agreement Tuesday.

