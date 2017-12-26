Miami's Dion Waiters will consider offseason ankle surgery

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, left, and forward Okaro White 15) congratulate guard Dion Waiters, center, after Waiters scored a 3-pointer in the last second of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Miami. Waiters took the inbounds pass, coolly brought the ball upcourt, made a move on Klay Thompson and delivered a straightaway 3-pointer that gave the Heat a win, punctuated by his striking an arms-folded pose afterward, one that quickly became part of Heat lore.