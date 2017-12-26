Sports

Antetokounmpo back in lineup for Bucks against Bulls

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 07:03 PM

MILWAUKEE

Giannis Antetokounmpo was set to return to the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing a game with soreness in his right knee.

Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd says Antetokounmpo was cleared to play without restriction.

Kidd says the Bucks will take it day to day with Antetokounmpo's knee, saying he will "just worry about today and then talk about tomorrow after the game."

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' 111-106 loss at Charlotte on Saturday. He is second in the league with 29.6 points per game.

