Sports

10-year-old receives message from NHL player after injury

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:46 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NEW IPSWICH, N.H.

A 10-year-old New Hampshire boy who was seriously injured in a bicycle accident received a special holiday message from a professional hockey player.

Suzanne Hakala tells WMUR-TV her son, Josiah, lacerated his liver and injured his pancreas when he fell while riding his bike earlier this month near the family's New Ipswich home. Josiah is recovering at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The young athlete received an inspiring video message from Edmonton Oilers player Milan Lucic. Lucic wished Josiah a fast recovery and a happy new year.

Josiah's family says his recovery will be challenging but they are receiving help. A GoFundMe page has raised over $6,000 for the 10-year-old.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The FIU Panthers lost 28-3 to the Temple Owls in the Gasparilla Bowl

    FIU Panthers head coach Butch Davis speaks to the media after the FIU Panthers lose to Temple Owls 28-3 at the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

The FIU Panthers lost 28-3 to the Temple Owls in the Gasparilla Bowl

The FIU Panthers lost 28-3 to the Temple Owls in the Gasparilla Bowl 1:33

The FIU Panthers lost 28-3 to the Temple Owls in the Gasparilla Bowl
McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
UM coach Richt breaks down signing class 0:44

UM coach Richt breaks down signing class

View More Video