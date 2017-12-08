Talks are heating up in a possible trade that would send Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees, according to reports.
Reports: Stanton trade talks heating up with New York Yankees

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

December 08, 2017 11:19 PM

Giancarlo Stanton wanted no part of the Giants or Cardinals.

But the New York Yankees? That could be different story.

Hours after the Marlins failed in their bid to deal Stanton to the Giants and Cardinals when the slugger exercised his no-trade clause and refused a deal to those teams, their attention turned to the Yankees, according to reports by both The Athletic and Yahoo, with Yahoo’s Jeff Passan describing the talks as “significant.”

A source confirmed to the Herald that the Yankees had become the frontrunners to land Stanton. If the Yankees are successful in acquiring him, it would give the Bronx Bombers the Majors’ top two home run hitters last season in Stanton and Aaron Judge.

And unlike the Giants and Cardinals, Stanton might be more receptive to the Yankees. Craig Mish of Sirius XM reported late Thursday that the Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs and Astros were teams with which Stanton would accept a trade.

The Marlins are trying to unload Stanton’s $295 million contract, and the financially challenged Yankees, who are trying to remain under the luxury tax, might be unable to take on as much as his salary as either the Giants or Cardinals.

But in new owner Derek Jeter and director of player development Gary Denbo, the Marlins have a strong familiarity with the Yankees farm system. The two teams already worked out a minor deal last month.

