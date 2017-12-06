FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo Alexander Zubkov of Russia carries the national flag as he leads the team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. When the International Olympic Committee board prepares to vote Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 on whether to ban Russia from February’s Winter Olympics, its members will decide the fate of numerous medals yet to be won.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo Alexander Zubkov of Russia carries the national flag as he leads the team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. When the International Olympic Committee board prepares to vote Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 on whether to ban Russia from February’s Winter Olympics, its members will decide the fate of numerous medals yet to be won. Mark Humphrey, file AP Photo
Sports

22 Russian athletes take Sochi Olympic doping cases to CAS

The Associated Press

December 06, 2017 04:16 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has registered appeals by 22 Russian athletes against their disqualifications from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping.

CAS says the athletes have requested verdicts before the Pyeongchang Games open on Feb. 9.

The appeals were confirmed one day after the International Olympic Committee banned the Russian Olympic committee from sending a team to Pyeongchang.

Instead, an IOC panel will invite some Russian athletes who were never banned for doping and have undergone stricter testing controls since April.

The 22 athletes are also challenging their life bans from the Olympics. They include Sochi gold medalists Alexander Zubkov, Alexander Legkov and Aleksander Tretiakov.

