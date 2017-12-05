FILE - In this Feb.22, 2014 file photo, the team from Great Britain GBR-1, with John James Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon, take a curve on their first run during the men's four-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The British team, which placed fifth at the time, is now in line to get the bronze medal after two Russian sleds in front of them were disqualified for doping. The International Olympic Committee was deciding Tuesday whether to ban Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of the doping scheme involving hundreds of athletes.
FILE - In this Feb.22, 2014 file photo, the team from Great Britain GBR-1, with John James Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon, take a curve on their first run during the men's four-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The British team, which placed fifth at the time, is now in line to get the bronze medal after two Russian sleds in front of them were disqualified for doping. The International Olympic Committee was deciding Tuesday whether to ban Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of the doping scheme involving hundreds of athletes. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb.22, 2014 file photo, the team from Great Britain GBR-1, with John James Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon, take a curve on their first run during the men's four-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The British team, which placed fifth at the time, is now in line to get the bronze medal after two Russian sleds in front of them were disqualified for doping. The International Olympic Committee was deciding Tuesday whether to ban Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of the doping scheme involving hundreds of athletes. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo

Sports

IOC rules for Russian athletes for 2018 Winter Olympics

The Associated Press

December 05, 2017 03:51 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Rules for Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag in the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Invitations to the Pyeongchang Games are to be decided by a panel headed by Valerie Fourneyron of France that includes Richard Budgett representing the IOC and one person each appointed by WADA and the Global Association of International Sport Federations' Doping-Free Sport Unit. The panel can consider only athletes who have qualified according to their sport's qualification standards. The IOC has the final decision.

The athletes:

—must be considered clean to the satisfaction of this panel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

—must not have been disqualified or declared ineligible for any doping violation.

—must have undergone all the pre-games targeted tests recommended by the Pre-Games Testing Task Force.

—must have undergone any other testing requirements specified by the panel to ensure a level playing field.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics, athletes can compete under neutral flag

    Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President, announced Tuesday that Russia is banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang due to athletes doping in the 2014 Sochi Games. Cleared athletes can still compete under a neutral flag.

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics, athletes can compete under neutral flag

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics, athletes can compete under neutral flag 1:49

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics, athletes can compete under neutral flag
Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game
Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

View More Video