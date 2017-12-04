Figure skater Medvedeva to address IOC on doping

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia skates her free program at the Rostelekom Cup ISU Grand Prix figure skating event in Moscow, Russia. Two-time defending world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will address the International Olympic Committee board on Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017 ahead of a vote on whether to ban Russia from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games. Ivan Sekretarev, file AP Photo