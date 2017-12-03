Sports

Struggling Cologne parts company with Peter Stoeger as coach

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

COLOGNE, Germany

Struggling Cologne has parted ways with Peter Stoeger after failing to win any of its Bundesliga games this season.

The club says Stoeger's contract, which was due to run to June 2020, was terminated by mutual agreement and that under-19 coach Stefan Ruthenbeck will take over until the league's winter break. Assistant coach Manfred Schmid is leaving as well.

Stoeger's last game was Saturday's 2-2 draw at Schalke, the side's third point from 14 games. He appeared to say goodbye to his players, training staff and supporters afterward, going to fans in the stadium, taking his hat off and bowing to them before applauding.

Stoeger joined Cologne in 2013 when the side was still in the second division. The Austrian led it to promotion in his first season and oversaw steady progress in each of the subsequent seasons in the Bundesliga, culminating in fifth place and Europa League qualification last season.

However, injuries, bad luck and poor decisions have all had an effect this season, with the club also failing to make up for the summer departure of top-scorer Anthony Modeste. Modeste scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga last season.

Cologne has six goals in 14 games this season.

