Neilson, Toolson lead Utah Valley past UT San Antonio 88-80

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 12:03 AM

OREM, Utah

Isaac Neilson and Conner Toolson scored 19 points apiece and Utah Valley beat UT San Antonio 88-80 on Saturday night.

Neilson also had 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (5-3). Jake Toolson scored 16 points with four rebounds, Kenneth Ogbe added 13 points and Brandon Randolph had 11 points with nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Utah Valley had a 55-29 rebounding edge over UTSA.

The Wolverines jumped to a 17-9 start capped by a Neilson layup and two Conner Toolson 3-pointers in the final five minutes help push it to 42-32 at the break.

UTSA rallied early in the second half and a pair of 3s by Deon Lyle helped give the Roadrunners a 57-47 lead with 12:37 to play. Utah Valley went back on top, 61-59, on a pair of Jake Toolson free throws with 7:53 remaining and the Wolverines maintained a slim lead the rest of the way.

Keaton Wallace scored 21 points with five assists for the Roadrunners (5-4). Lyle and Nick Allen added 13 points apiece.

