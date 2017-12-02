Sports

Childs, Cannon double-up to send BYU past Utah St. 75-66

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:59 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LOGAN, Utah

Yoeli Childs and McKay Cannon each scored 17 points and BYU beat Utah State 75-66 Saturday night to send the Cougars to their third straight win.

Elijah Bryant started the second half with a 3 to put BYU up 31-24 before the Aggies went on a 9-0 run to take the lead. The two went back and forth before Cannon's layup with 9:56 left put BYU (6-2) up for good.

Childs made 2 of 4 free throws on consecutive possessions, Bryant had a 3-point play off a layup and TJ Haws' 3-pointer with 7:39 to go put BYU up 53-47. The Cougars made 13 of 14 free throws the rest of the way to secure the win.

Bryant finished with 15 points, Haws scored 10 and BYU missed just four of 28 free throws (85.7 percent).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Koby McEwen led Utah State (4-5) with 20 points, Sam Merrill had 14 and Alex Dargenton added 10.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship

    The University of Miami runs onto the field on December 2, 2017, for the ACC Championship Game against Clemson.

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship 1:00

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship
Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game 2:04

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game
Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

View More Video