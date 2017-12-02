Harris propels UTEP past New Mexico 88-76

Sports

Omega Harris hit 9 off 11 shots from the floor, including all four of his 3-pointers, and scored a career-high 28 to lead UTEP to an 88-76 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

Kobe Magee and Keith Frazier both scored 16, with Frazier adding seven rebounds, for the Miners (2-6). Isiah Osborne chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Paul Thomas scored 10. UTEP plays all seven of its December games at home.

Sam Logwood paced New Mexico (3-5) with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Anthony Mathis and Antino Jackson added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lobos, who were playing in El Paso for the first time since 2008.

Logwood's jumper to open the game was the only lead for New Mexico. Harris answered with a 3-pointer and a layup for a 5-2 lead. Magee hit a pair of jumpers in an 8-0 run to push the Miners' lead to 29-17 and they upped that to 45-31 at the break. The Lobos got no closer than five points in the second half.

