Johnson has 20 points, 14 boards as Missouri St. beats SDSU

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:26 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Alize Johnson had 20 points while grabbing 14 rebounds to lead Missouri State to its fifth straight win, a 73-53 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday night.

Reggie Scurry came off the bench to score 14 points, hitting 6 of 9 field goals, and Jarrid Rhodes made all four attempts from long range for 12 points for Missouri State (7-2).

The Bears never trailed, taking a 43-26 lead into the break and pushing their advantage to 70-48 with 2:42 left in the game.

Missouri State hit 48 percent (30-62) from the floor, nailing 9 of 24 from long range. The Jackrabbits (7-3), who saw their four-game win streak snapped, was held to 21-of-59 (35 percent) shooting.

Tevin King led SDSU with 13 points and Reed Tellinghuisen added 12. Mike Daum, who averages 20 points a game, was held to just seven points on 3-of-14 shooting.

