Sports

Mosley with 25 points, James Madison beats Charlotte 87-82

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Stuckey Mosley scored 25 points and James Madison beat Charlotte 87-82 on Saturday night.

Mosley was 8 of 17 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line for the Dukes (3-6). Develle Phillips added 17 points and eight rebounds, Darius Banks had 12 points and Matt Lewis had 11 points with six rebounds and four assists.

Mosley scored nine points in a 24-8 run to start the first half and JMU led 49-35 at the break.

Charlotte fought back in the second half, cutting the JMU lead to 85-80 on a Jon Davis layup with 21 seconds to go. Mosley was fouled after that and made both free throws to help keep the Dukes well ahead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hudson Price led the 49ers (3-4) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Davis finished with 16 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship

    The University of Miami runs onto the field on December 2, 2017, for the ACC Championship Game against Clemson.

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship 1:00

The Miami Hurricanes enter the field to play in the ACC Championship
Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game 2:04

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game
Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

View More Video