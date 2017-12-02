Clackamas edges South Medford 31-30 for state title

Sports

Jeffrey Nelson kicked a 37-yard field goal with 3 seconds left and Clackamas won its first state title with a 31-30 victory Saturday against South Medford in the OSAA Class 6A state championship.

The victory at Reser Stadium ends a perfect season for No. 2 Clackamas (14-0). James Millspaugh ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns for the Cavaliers, who were also playing in the state title game for the first time.

Mitchell Modjeski passed for 230 yards and a score for Clackamas.

Robbie Patterson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns for No. 5 South Medford (12-2), which led for most of the game. Jaalen Owens caught five passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and kicked a 31-yard field goal, but had to sit in the second half because of an injury.

Nelson had kicked a 42-yard field goal in the quarterfinals to give the Cavaliers a 17-14 win over Central Catholic.

