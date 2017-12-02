Sports

Murray State beats Florida A&M 80-59

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MURRAY, Ky.

Shaq Buchanan scored 21, Terrell Miller Jr. added 17 and Murray State beat Florida A&M 80-59 on Saturday night.

Ja Morant added 12 points and nine assists for the Racers (5-1), who went unchallenged through the second half in winning their fourth straight.

Murray State took the lead for good with 11 straight points to make it 20-12 and added another 12 straight later in the half in building a 42-27 lead at the break. Florida A&M never got the deficit closer in the second half.

Desmond Williams had 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting and Marcus Barham added 14 points for the Rattlers (1-9), who have dropped five in a row.

Murray State limited itself to five turnovers while scoring 16 points off 13 Florida A&M turnovers. The Racers also had a 23-6 edge in second-chance points.

