Sports

Weaver's 3 in OT, Mayo's 22 lead Eastern Kentucky 70-65 OT

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:36 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RICHMOND, Ky.

Dujuanta Weaver nailed a 3-point jumper to open the extra period and Eastern Kentucky made six free throws to secure a 70-65 overtime victory over Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Weaver took just three shots all night, but made the one that gave Eastern Kentucky (4-4) the lead for good.

Jacksonville (3-6) was trailing 59-57 in the last minute of regulation when Jace Hogan missed two straight shots but then grabbed his own rebound and put it in with 19 seconds remaining to send it to overtime. Asante Gist missed a layup on the other end as time expired.

Eastern Kentucky trailed 31-29 at the half. The Colonels appeared to be dominating the second period and they led 57-48 with 3:47 remaining. Hogan, who totaled 20 points, scored eight after that as Eastern Kentucky went cold.

Nick Mayo led the Colonels with 22 points and 12 rebounds. DeAndre Dishman had 11 points with 12 rebounds.

