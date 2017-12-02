Sports

Friday leads Abilene Christian past D-III Schreiner 71-43

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:26 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ABILENE, Texas

Jalone Friday scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting and Jaren Lewis tallied 14 and missed just two of eight shots and Abilene Christian beat Division III Schreiner 71-43 on Saturday.

Abilene Christian (5-3) had 19 steals and forced Schreiner into 26 turnovers. Friday started the scoring with a layup and jumper and Payten Ricks' 3 put the Wildcats up 7-0.

Friday and Lewis later teamed up for a 7-0 run to push the lead to 26-7 with 8:33 before halftime. Abilene Christian led 42-24 at intermission. The Wildcats capitalized on Schreiner's 4-minute scoring drought to extend their lead to 64-36.

Matthew Rindahl led Schreiner with 12 points as 17 Mountaineers players entered the game. Schreiner held a 41-40 rebounding advantage with 11 coming on the offensive end.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schreiner was without second-leading scorer Blake Kelley (17.2 points a game) due to injury. Leading scorer Keenan Gumbs (19.8) was held to 5 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

    Corn Elder, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, reflects on the past and present of Clemson vs. Miami.

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game 2:04

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game
Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game
Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​ 1:43

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​

View More Video