Anigwe has 17, No. 24 Cal women race past Santa Clara

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:22 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Kristine Anigwe scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and No. 24 California cruised to a 79-41 win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (5-2) dominated from the start as Kiana Smith opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and Anigwe had six straight points in a 16-0 run.

Cal was 8 of 14 in the first quarter with five 3-pointers and led 26-8.

Santa Clara (2-5) missed their last six shots of the second quarter and trailed 38-17 at the half.

The Golden Bears made seven-straight shots in the third quarter, when they shot 11 of 15, including three-straight treys, and pushed the lead to 64-27.

Despite going 5 of 16 in the fourth quarter, including 1 of 7 behind the arc, Cal shot 53 percent (29 of 55) and made 10 of 25 from distance. They also turned 22 Bronco turnovers into 36 points.

Ashlyn Herlihy had 10 points for Santa Clara, which finished at 32 percent (13 of 41) with just one 3.

