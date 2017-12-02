Sports

East Carolina beats Delaware State 63-57

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:12 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GREENVILLE, N.C.

Isaac Fleming and Kentrell Barkley scored 17 points apiece and East Carolina held off Delaware State 63-57 on Saturday.

Shawn Williams scored 12 points and Jabari Craig grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pirates (4-4), who outrebounded the Hornets 51-33 and outscored them 34-28 in the paint in a game that featured 10 lead changes.

B.J. Tyson's 3-point play sparked a 10-0 second-half run and the Pirates led 48-40. Artem Tavakalyan's jumper tied it at 48, but the Pirates scored seven straight for a 60-52 lead with 1:35 left. The Hornets closed to 60-57 on Tavakalyan's 3-point play, but Williams and Craig combined for three free throws down the stretch.

Fleming's jumper put East Carolina up 10-2, but Tavalkalyan's 3-pointer with four seconds left gave the Hornets a 24-23 halftime lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tavalkalyan scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Simon Okolue added 14 points for the Hornets (2-7).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

    Corn Elder, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, reflects on the past and present of Clemson vs. Miami.

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game 2:04

Former Canes cornerback Corn Elder played in the last Clemson-Miami game and will be there for the ACC title game
Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game
Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​ 1:43

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​

View More Video