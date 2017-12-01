Sports

Righty Mike Morin, Royals reach $750,000, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:05 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Right-hander Mike Morin agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals that avoided arbitration, while the team declined to offer a big league contract to outfielder Terrance Gore and then reached agreement on a minor league deal once he was removed from the 40-man roster.

Morin was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Sept. 12 and posted a 7.94 ERA in six appearances for Kansas City.

His salary would drop to $250,000 while in the minors. He would earn a $50,000 bonus if he is an All-Star.

Gore appeared in 12 games for the Royals this year and didn't have a hit in five plate appearances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles’ injury

    After fully recuperating from his Achilles’ injury, Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau is in the best shape of his life.

Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles’ injury

Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles’ injury 1:26

Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles’ injury
Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​ 1:43

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​
Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

View More Video