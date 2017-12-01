Sports

Funk scores 16, Army defeats UMBC 81-70

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:36 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Tommy Funk had 16 points and six assists, Jordan Fox added 13 points and Army defeated UMBC 81-70 at the Bulldog Bash on Friday night.

The Black Knights (4-2) will play Marist for the championship on Saturday while the Retrievers (4-4) meet host The Citadel in the consolation game.

UMBC led 43-41 in a wild first half that saw the Retrievers make 8 of 14 3-pointers and Army go 7 of 15 from distance, with both teams shooting about 50 percent overall. But in the second half, Army continued to shoot well from close range and the Retrievers cool off significantly.

Army broke away from a tie at 50 with a 9-0 run, highlighted by a Luke Morrison 3-pointer. The lead was at seven before a 10-3 run that made it 78-64 with 3:16 to play. Ishmail Jabbie made four straight free throws for UMBC but John Emezie hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left to secure the win.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Black Knights only made 2 of 9 from distance after the break but was 14 of 27 overall, finishing at 53 percent (29 of 53). UMBC only made 6 of 22 baskets, 3 of 11 behind the arc, to finish at 40 percent (21 of 53).

Joe Sherbune had 17 points for the Terries and Lamar had 16 with nine rebounds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

    University of Miami football coach Mark Richt talks to the media about the school's now mythical turnover chain a day before the Hurricanes take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte.

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game 1:57

Mark Richt talks turnover chain before ACC title game
Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​ 1:43

Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks about Hurricane fans​
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Jimbo Fisher leaving FSU 2:05

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Jimbo Fisher leaving FSU

View More Video