Alexander Zubkov, Olympic champion and President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, speaks to the media at a news conference on Russian athletes' disqualification by the International Olympic Committee in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Russian sports officials risk talking themselves into a tougher punishment for the country's Olympic team, according to the investigator who detailed an orchestrated doping program.
Alexander Zubkov, Olympic champion and President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, speaks to the media at a news conference on Russian athletes' disqualification by the International Olympic Committee in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Russian sports officials risk talking themselves into a tougher punishment for the country's Olympic team, according to the investigator who detailed an orchestrated doping program. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo
Alexander Zubkov, Olympic champion and President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, speaks to the media at a news conference on Russian athletes' disqualification by the International Olympic Committee in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Russian sports officials risk talking themselves into a tougher punishment for the country's Olympic team, according to the investigator who detailed an orchestrated doping program. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo

Sports

IBSF lifts suspensions against 9 Russian sliders, officials

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:43 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MUNICH

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation has lifted the suspensions of nine Russian sliders and officials, which means they may rejoin the World Cup circuit when the season resumes next week in Germany.

Russian Bobsleigh Federation President Aleksandr Zubkov and skeleton racers Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina were suspended by the IBSF last week, after the International Olympic Committee banned them and stripped their medals from the 2014 Sochi Games because of involvement in a doping scandal.

The IBSF says the IOC will need to provide more details about its doping-related findings before the suspensions can be justified.

Zubkov, now retired, was a two-time Sochi gold medalist. Tretiakov won gold and Nikitina won bronze in Sochi, and were not permitted to slide at a World Cup in Canada last weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami High coach gives team pep talk before state semifinal game

    Coach Sedrick Irvin is trying to lead the Stingarees (11-1) to state for the first time since 1965 and will with a win at Delray Beach Atlantic on Friday night.

Miami High coach gives team pep talk before state semifinal game

Miami High coach gives team pep talk before state semifinal game 3:38

Miami High coach gives team pep talk before state semifinal game
Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside sitting out Knicks game 1:15

Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside sitting out Knicks game
Hassan Whiteside talks about lingering knee issue 1:15

Hassan Whiteside talks about lingering knee issue

View More Video