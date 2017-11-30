Looking for the best NFL matchups this week? Look South.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones 11) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Minneapolis. Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes is often asked to shadow the opponent's best wide receiver, and this week his assignment could be the toughest yet: Julio Jones, coming off a 253-yard game for the surging Falcons.