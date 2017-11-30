Sports

Chealey, Riller lead Charleston past Western Carolina 69-60

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Joe Chealey scored 18 points, Grant Riller added 17 and Charleston cruised to a 69-60 victory over Western Carolina on Thursday night.

Chealey was just 3-of-11 shooting from the floor, but made a pair of 3-pointers and 10 of 15 free throws. Riller was 5 of 15 from the floor. Cameron Johnson added 11 points for Charleston (5-2).

Mike Amius scored 22 points to lead Western Carolina (2-6), which is 0-5 on the road.

The game was tied 27-27 with about a minute left before the break. Charleston used a 27-11 run that spanned both halves and led 54-38 with 14 minutes left. Jaylen McManus scored all eight of his points, and Riller added six during the stretch.

Ashley Williams made back-to-back 3-pointers, and Amius scored six points during a 12-3 spurt by the Catamounts that capped the scoring.

