Cooks, Ferguson carry Winthrop past Furman 94-74

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:58 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Xavier Cooks scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, Josh Ferguson had 17 points with 13 boards and Winthrop defeated Furman 93-74 on Wednesday night.

Anders Broman added 13 points and Nych Smith had 10 for the Eagles (4-3).

Cooks had 13 points in the first half when Furman shot 57 percent (21 of 37) and raced to a 52-32 lead. A 13-2 run, with six different players scoring, had the Eagles up 19-7 barely seven minutes into the game. Furman only made 2 of its first 10 shots.

Daniel Fowler had 16 points and Matt Rafferty 13 with 11 rebounds for the Paladins (4-3).

Furman made six straight free throws to end an early 9-1 surge in the second half but that only cut the deficit to 16 and the Paladins never challenged, shooting only 37 percent for the game (22 of 60) and going 5 of 24 behind the arc.

