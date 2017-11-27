Sports

Old Dominion dominates Maryland Eastern-Shore 83-44

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:52 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

B.J. Stith had 14 points on Monday night and Old Dominion dominated Maryland-Eastern Shore 83-44.

Michael Hueitt Jr. added 12 points, Xavier Green scored 11 and Trey Porter 10 for the Monarchs (5-2), who built a 37-14 lead by halftime and extended it with an 18-0 run in the second.

Miryne Thomas led the Hawks (2-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Jones scored eight.

The Monarchs had 17 offensive rebounds and converted that into a 19-2 edge in second-chance points. They outrebounded the Hawks 56-32 overall.

Old Dominion had big runs in both halves while UMES slumped from the field. After Ahmad Frost cut the deficit to 9-7, the Hawks missed 16 of their next 17 shots and trailed by 22 even before the Monarchs ended the half with a pair of baskets. The Hawks had a 3-for-18 shooting slump in the second half.

