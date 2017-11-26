Sports

Central Michigan beats CSUB for Great Alaska Shootout title

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:59 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Shawn Roundtree had 15 points and six assist to lead Central Michigan to a 75-72 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night in the championship game of the 40th, and final, Great Alaska Shootout.

Luke Meyer shot 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 14 points, David DiLeo scored 13 — including four 3-pointers — and Cecil Williams added 12 points and four assists for Central Michigan (5-1).

Meyer hit a 3-pointer to give the Chippewas a 35-32 lead late in the first half and they led until Damiyne Durham's 3 gave CSUB (4-3) a one-point advantage with 3½ minutes to go. Roundtree answered with a layup and, after Shon Brigg scored for the Roadrunners with three minutes left, Williams made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 72-all. But Bakersfield missed its final seven shots — including four on one possession — and Central Michigan hit 3 of 7 foul shots down the stretch to seal it.

Durham had a season-high 24 points and Rickey Holden scored 15 for the Roadrunners. CSUB had 24 assists — including nine by Brent Wrapp — on 27 field goals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to reports, the Great Alaska Shootout — the nation's longest-running regular-season tournament — is no longer financially viable.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hassan Whiteside on sitting out practice Saturday

    Whiteside said he has still experienced soreness at times from the bone bruise in his left knee he suffered at the start of the season.

Hassan Whiteside on sitting out practice Saturday

Hassan Whiteside on sitting out practice Saturday 1:42

Hassan Whiteside on sitting out practice Saturday
Messi signs contract extension with Barcelona through 2021 1:48

Messi signs contract extension with Barcelona through 2021
Miami High QB Isaias Castellon after win over Columbus 2:36

Miami High QB Isaias Castellon after win over Columbus

View More Video