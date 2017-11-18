Sports

Team Roth wins US women's Olympic curling trials

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 05:41 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

Registered nurse Nina Roth led her team to victory in the U.S. curling trials on Saturday to earn the American women's spot in the Olympics.

Fellow first-time Olympians Tabitha Peterson, Aileen Geving and Becca Hamilton are set to join her at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Roth's rink beat the one led by Jamie Sinclair 7-6 to win the best-of-three playoff in Omaha.

Roth's team missed back-to-back takeouts in the second-to-last end, then nearly gave the match away when Roth was called for a foul for failing to release her stone before it crossed the hogline.

But Roth's team scored two in the 10th end, or inning, to earn the victory.

Roth, Peterson and Hamilton also have qualified for next month's mixed doubles trials.

