Giancarlo Stanton among three finalists for NL MVP

By Clark Spencer

November 06, 2017 7:13 PM

No Marlin has ever won a league MVP award. Giancarlo Stanton could become the first.

Stanton is among three finalists for the National League MVP award, along with Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt and Cincinnati’s Joey Votto. The winner will be announced Nov. 16.

Stanton led the majors with 59 homers and 132 RBI, and he led the NL with a .631 slugging percentage. But he’s no cinch to capture the prestious award, which is decided by voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Goldschmidt and Votto also turned in strong seasons.

Goldschmidt blasted 36 home runs to go with 120 RBI for a Diamondbacks team that reached the postseason. Votto, meanwhile, was an on-base machine for the Reds, leading the majors with 134 walks and an on-base percentage of .454. He also led the NL with an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of 1.032.

Goldschmidt was the only one of the three to play on a team with a winning record. Ballots must be submitted by BBWAA members before the postseason.

