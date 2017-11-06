Russian runner Maria Savinova appeals against doping ban

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012 file photo, Russia's Maria Savinova celebrates as she crosses the finish line ahead of South Africa's Caster Semenya to win the women's 800-meters final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. Russian runner Maria Savinova has been given a date to appeal against her 4-year doping ban and being stripped of the 2012 Olympic 800-meter title she won ahead of Caster Semenya. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 Savinova's appeal against the IAAF and the Russian track federation will be heard Dec. 4. A verdict should follow within weeks. Anja Niedringhaus, File AP Photo