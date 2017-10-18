Swiss lawmakers agree on $1B backing for 2026 Olympic bid

Switzerland's federal government said Wednesday it is prepared to pay almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) toward Sion hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Swiss federal council voted to support the proposed candidature, which could still be stopped by public opposition.
Federal councilor Guy Parmelin, who heads the department for sports, said the project would be withdrawn if votes are lost.
Swiss support comes three days after voters in Austria rejected a proposed 2026 bid by two-time host Innsbruck.
The reasons for Innsbruck's defeat were difficult to interpret, Parmelin said at a news conference to announce the seven-member council's decision.
Sion was left as the Swiss Olympic body's best option for 2026 after voters in the Graubuenden canton (state) rejected a proposal from St. Moritz and Davos for a second straight time.
Sion's project could be tested by a referendum in more than one Swiss canton.
The Sion hosting plan, centered on its home canton of Valais, also includes proposed events in neighboring Vaud — home to the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne — and the German-speaking northern region.
The federal council said it could contribute 827 million francs ($842 million) toward the organizing budget. Other possible costs include a contribution to the candidacy, renovating venues, and policing expenses.
The International Olympic Committee is scheduled to pick the 2026 host in 2019.
The process has been revised to help potential bid cities, aiming to ease concerns of European voters who have consistently rejected Olympic bid plans since Russia chose to spend $51 billion on massive infrastructure linked to the 2014 Sochi Games.
