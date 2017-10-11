Olympic leader Nuzman sends resignation letter from jail

People protest holding signs with the message that reads in Portuguese: "COB, Elections now!," outside the headquarters of the COB, or Brazil Olympic Committee, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The COB called an extraordinary session where it is expected to discuss the arrest of its former president Carlos Nuzman, who was arrested last week in an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to win the rights to host the 2016 Olympics. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo