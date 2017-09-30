St. Thomas Aquinas blanked for first time in over two decades in road defeat

St. Thomas Aquinas did not fare well on the west coast for the second year in a row.
The Raiders hopes of winning a third national championship took a major blow Friday night after a 12-0 shutout loss to host Centennial High in Peoria, Arizona.
Aquinas (3-1), ranked No. 3 in the nation by USA Today, failed to score in a game for the first time since a 21-0 loss to Piper in 1996.
The Raiders suffered a close loss last season in Las Vegas when they dropped a triple overtime decision against Bishop Gorman.
And for the second consecutive game this year against an out-of-state opponent, Aquinas’ offense struggled.
The Raiders reached the end zone only once in overtime in their 9-3 win over then-No. 3 St. John Bosco (CA) on August 25.
On Friday night, Aquinas got close multiple times but hampered their efforts with penalties and turnovers.
Aquinas committed 13 penalties for 130 yards.
Its offense was held to 47 rushing yards and only seven first downs and quarterback Curt Casteel was intercepted twice and sacked five times.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore, a University of Georgia commitment, was one of the few bright spots for Aquinas, catching six passes for 66 yards.
"We were trying to get guys in space, but the ball didn't bounce our way," St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott told USA Today’s AZCentral.com after the game. "We had too many penalties. It was a very messy game."
The Raiders’ defense, which had yielded only those three points to Bosco in three games entering Friday night’s contest, held firm until Centennial’s final drive as the Coyotes (6-0) were trying to run out the clock with a 6-0 lead.
Centennial did more than that when Boise State commit Zidane Thomas, who finished with 113 yards, broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes left.
Trailing 3-0 in the third quarter, a costly muffed punt by Tavares Kelly gave Centennial the ball in the red zone and it cashed in on the second of two field goals by Xavier Rojas.
Aquinas played its second game in five days, having beaten Stranahan on Monday. The tight stretch followed a span of 24 days without playing a game due to Hurricane Irma.
The Raiders will try to bounce back quickly next week but face another tough challenger when they host Broward rival Deerfield Beach on Friday at 7 p.m.
