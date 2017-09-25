Sports

Villarreal fires coach Escriba after team's poor start

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 5:50 AM

VILLARREAL, Spain

Villarreal has fired coach Fran Escriba after the team's disappointing start in the Spanish league.

The announcement comes a day after Villarreal's 4-0 loss at Getafe, the team's third defeat in six league games. The result left Villarreal in 14th place in the 20-team standings with seven points.

Villarreal opened with two losses but appeared to be recovering with two wins and a draw. It also won its opening Europa League game, against Astana. It plays its second match at Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Escriba's assistants also were let go by Villarreal.

The 52-year-old Escriba is the second top-flight coach to lose his job this season, following the dismissal of Luis Zubeldia by last-place Alaves last week.

Villarreal said a new coach would be announced shortly.

