Romario seeks senate probe into Rio Olympic organizer Nuzman

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016 file photo, Carlos Nuzman, President of the Rio 2016 Organizing Committee, speaks during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian Senator Romario de Souza Faria, the star of Brazil's 1994 World Cup winning team,told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, hopes to open a congressional investigation of Nuzman, who headed last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Leo Correa, File AP Photo