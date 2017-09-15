Russia doping tension marks final day of IOC meetings

FILE - In this March 2, 2016, file photo, International Olympic Committee IOC) president Thomas Bach, of Germany, left, speaks with IOC member Anita DeFrantz, of the United States, right, at an IOC executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. DeFrantz, a bronze medalist in rowing at the 1976 Olympic, has won her second term as vice president of the International Olympic Committee on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.