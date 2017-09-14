Former UN leader Ban Ki-moon tabbed for IOC ethics chair

FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, International Olympic Committee IOC) president, Thomas Bach, right, shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, at the IOC Headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. Former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon has been elected chair of the International Olympic Committee's ethics commission. In his acceptance speech Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, Ban called his new task "a serious responsibility."