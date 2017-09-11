CAS to hear appeal in Bolt Olympic relay case in November

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's men's 4x100 meters relay team, from left, Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell show their gold medals during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. An appeal case involving the 2008 Olympic title stripped from Usain Bolt’s Jamaica relay team is going to court in November 2017. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo